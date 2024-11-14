Cole Swindell's got a collab with Greylan James coming

Cole Swindell is teaming with rising country singer/songwriter Greylan James on a new song, "Things That I Can't Change."



Greylan has been teasing the track on his social media, which he co-wrote.



"I wrote this as a reminder that sometimes the past that we try to hide, or that maybe we're ashamed of, is actually what makes us who we are," says the BMLG Records artist. "Are [sic] mistakes don't define us, it's what we learn from them that does."



"Cole Swindell's music is one of the reasons I fell in love with writing songs," Greylan adds in another Instagram Reel, where he teased the chorus and announced his new collaborator. "Proud to call him a brother, & absolutely STOKED to have him on this song with me. Y'ALL READY?!?!"



Greylan is not a total greenhorn to country music. He's written songs that have been recorded by some of country music's biggest names, including Jordan Davis' "Next Thing You Know" and Kenny Chesney's "Happy Does."



"Things That I Can't Change" arrives Friday.

Cole's currently approaching the top 20 of his country charts with "Forever to Me."

