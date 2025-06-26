Cole Swindell's taking 'Spanish Moss' to New York City

Warner Music Nashville
By Stephen Hubbard

Cole Swindell's headed to the Big Apple to promote his new album, Spanish Moss, which comes out Friday.

He'll perform his new radio single, "We Can Always Move On," Tuesday, July 1 on NBC's Today show, before stopping by ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis, which starts at 7 p.m. ET.

The Georgia native's also booked a special NYC concert to showcase his fifth album. Tickets to his Webster Hall gig are on sale now.

The "Forever to Me" hitmaker's set to launch his Happy Hour Sad Tour in September, but he has another major event planned before then: He and his wife Courtney are expecting a baby girl later this summer.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!