Cole Swindell's delivering Mountain Dew on a Sea-Doo

Cole Swindell's got a new gig: He's a Mountain Dew "Thirst Guard."

The "Forever to Me" hitmaker is the face of the soft drink's new campaign that deploys "Thirst Guards" to deliver cold beverages to you on the water if you've run out.

The PR stunt launches July Fourth weekend in Lake Travis, Texas; Miller Beach, Indiana; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri. Cole will be on duty at Missouri's MarineMax Osage Beach on Sunday, riding up on a branded Sea-Doo and passing out sunglasses and soft drinks.

"I've always been a big fan of Mountain Dew, so I'm hyped to lead the Mountain Dew Thirst Guards and help keep the party going July 4th weekend," Cole says. "Catch me at Lake of the Ozarks filling up coolers, passing out Pit Vipers and blasting my new music -- an ideal summer day!"

You can text (803)-MTN-DEWS along with your location to try your luck, as long as supplies last.

Cole's fifth studio album, Spanish Moss, is out now, featuring his latest single, "We Can Always Move On."

