Columbus 7-day weather forecast

Stacker compiled the weather forecast in Rome, Georgia using data from OpenWeather. (ESOlex // Shutterstock/ESOlex // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker created the forecast for Columbus, Ohio using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 74 °F on Saturday, while the low is 39 °F on Monday. There are expected to be 3 sunny days and rain on 4 days this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Monday, March 10

- High of 61 °F, low of 39 °F (39% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (8 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:51 AM, sunset at 7:33 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Matusciac Alexandru // Shutterstock

Tuesday, March 11

- High of 66 °F, low of 45 °F (44% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:49 AM, sunset at 7:34 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

John Cartwright // Shutterstock

Wednesday, March 12

- High of 66 °F, low of 45 °F (58% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (3 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:48 AM, sunset at 7:35 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

thaweerat // Shutterstock

Thursday, March 13

- High of 61 °F, low of 51 °F (74% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Light breeze (5 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:46 AM, sunset at 7:36 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Alex Stemmer // Shutterstock

Friday, March 14

- High of 70 °F, low of 50 °F (55% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:44 AM, sunset at 7:37 PM

- Full moon

(Stacker/Stacker)

Zyabich // Shutterstock

Saturday, March 15

- High of 74 °F, low of 57 °F (49% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (8 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (19 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:43 AM, sunset at 7:38 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jaromir Chalabala // Shutterstock

Sunday, March 16

- High of 57 °F, low of 46 °F (23% humidity)

- Sunny with a 100% chance of rain (2 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (19 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:41 AM, sunset at 7:39 PM

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!