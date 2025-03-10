Columbus 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Columbus, Ohio using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 74 °F on Saturday, while the low is 39 °F on Monday. There are expected to be 3 sunny days and rain on 4 days this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Monday, March 10
- High of 61 °F, low of 39 °F (39% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (8 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:51 AM, sunset at 7:33 PM
Tuesday, March 11
- High of 66 °F, low of 45 °F (44% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:49 AM, sunset at 7:34 PM
Wednesday, March 12
- High of 66 °F, low of 45 °F (58% humidity)
- Mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (3 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:48 AM, sunset at 7:35 PM
Thursday, March 13
- High of 61 °F, low of 51 °F (74% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Light breeze (5 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:46 AM, sunset at 7:36 PM
Friday, March 14
- High of 70 °F, low of 50 °F (55% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:44 AM, sunset at 7:37 PM
- Full moon
Saturday, March 15
- High of 74 °F, low of 57 °F (49% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (8 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Fresh breeze (19 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:43 AM, sunset at 7:38 PM
Sunday, March 16
- High of 57 °F, low of 46 °F (23% humidity)
- Sunny with a 100% chance of rain (2 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Fresh breeze (19 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:41 AM, sunset at 7:39 PM