Conner Smith calls 'The Storyteller' EP a "rare creative moment"

Conner Smith has unveiled the track list and dropped the title track of his forthcoming The Storyteller EP.



Co-written by Conner, Dwight Baker and Cleto Cordero, "The Storyteller" captures life-inspired moments with introspective lyrics about one's purpose.



"From the start of time/ How God designed to leave that empty space/ For every man alive/ To try to find some meaning in the blanks/ Shakespeare wrote the plays/ And Van Gogh did it with paint/ And Granddad did it working on the lines/ Yeah, that's a storyteller/ A damn good storyteller," Conner sings in the chorus over an anthemic and atmospheric production.



"I had the title of 'The Storyteller' in my phone for a long time and didn't really know what that meant yet in terms of a song, I just knew that the heart of my music is the stories," Conner shares. "It got me thinking that we're all storytellers, every person is in their own story inside of the bigger story."



"It's amazing to think about how stories can really move people and I've always been fascinated with how to do that through music, ever since I was a little kid writing songs," Conner says.



He adds, "The Storyteller feels like a rare creative moment that I wanted to capture by telling stories in a cool way."



The Storyteller arrives Oct. 4 and is available for presave.



Conner's The Storyteller Tour kicks off Oct. 6 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and you can grab tickets now at connersmithmusic.com.

Here's the track list for The Storyteller:

"The Storyteller"

"Nostalgia"

"Faith From a Farmer"

"Rollin' Down The Road (featuring Cleto Cordero)"

"The Garden"

