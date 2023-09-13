Conner Smith to set sail on Creek Will Rise Tour

Conner Smith has announced his headlining Creek Will Rise Tour.

Named after his current single, the trek kicks off November 2 in Athens, Georgia, and will hit Orlando, Chattanooga, Grand Rapids, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Boston and more. Conner's last two shows will be in Nashville and Tuscaloosa on January 26 and January 27, respectively.

Up-and-comers Lauren Watkins and John Morgan will open on select dates.

"Nothing about this job beats the moments you have with your fans, gathered together around a shared love for country music," shares Conner. "This tour is a step up for us and something I’ve dreamed of for a while. As a fan myself of both Lauren Watkins and John Morgan, I can’t wait to see them perform night after night."

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 15, at 10 a.m. local time at Conner's website.

"Creek Will Rise" is fast approaching the top 20 on the country charts.

