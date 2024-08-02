Conner Smith recorded 'Smoky Mountains Sessions' "as real as possible"

By Jeremy Chua

Conner Smith has released his four-track project, Smoky Mountains Sessions.

Recorded at Echo Mountain Studios in Asheville, North Carolina, the new collection contains a newly recorded version of his Hailey Whitters-assisted single, "Roulette on the Heart," as well as three tracks he wrote or co-wrote.

"These songs came from a real place and were recorded as real as possible. We cut these live, with my band, on the floors of the beautiful Echo Mountain Studio with a stain glass Jesus looking down," shares Conner. "This is the start of me getting back to the heart of what I love, telling stories."

Smoky Mountains Sessions arrives after the January release of Conner's debut album, Smoky Mountains.

This fall, Conner will hit the road for his headlining Storyteller Tour and join Luke Bryan as an opener for his Farm Tour.

For Conner's full tour schedule, visit connersmithmusic.com.

Here's the Smoky Mountains Sessions track list:
"A Thousand Miles Away"
"Song for Tennessee"
"Boys in the Picture"
"Roulette On The Heart (featuring Hailey Whitters) (Smoky Mountains Sessions)"

