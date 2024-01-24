Conner Smith's taking his hometown show digital

Not able to make it for Conner Smith's sold-out album release show in Nashville? Fret not, he's got you covered.

Conner will livestream the show for free on Friday, January 26, at 9:15 p.m. CT on YouTube and Facebook.

"Sold out, hometown, album release show this Friday at @bbowlnashville. We've set up a free livestream for y'all to watch at home if you can't be there," Conner shares on Instagram.

Conner's debut album, Smoky Mountains, arrives Friday via The Valory Music Co. The 12-track project features the title track, "Meanwhile in Carolina" and "Creek Will Rise," which is continuing its ascent on the country charts.

