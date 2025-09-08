Copperhead snake bites child at daycare; 911 not contacted, family says

By WHIO Staff

NORTH CAROLINA — A 4-year-old boy was sent to the hospital after his family said a snake bit him at a North Carolina daycare.

The boy’s family told our Charlotte sister station, WSOC, that the snake bit him near his finger. They also shared a picture of his swollen hand.

The daycare, New Beginnings Child Enrichment Center, said it happened when the 4-year-old was playing near a sandbox.

A worker killed the copperhead snake after the attack.

The boy’s family told WSOC that the daycare never called 911 about what happened.

WSOC also contacted Alexander County emergency services. They confirmed they never got a call from the daycare.

The boy’s aunt said the daycare claimed it was just a splinter or perhaps a broken hand.

Brook Cooper told WSOC that the information changed when the guardian arrived at the daycare.

“The director got up and said he got snakebit,” she said. “My first thought was, ‘Why didn’t they call 911?’ My second thing was like, ‘Do the other parents even know?’”

When asked if the daycare alerted other parents about the incident, they declined to comment.

The Alexander County 911 services explained to WSOC that they responded to snake bites every year.

They added that medics do not carry antivenom, but they help patients before being treated at the hospital.

