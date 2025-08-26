'Corn Queen' Hailey Whitters heads out on tour before son's birth

Hailey Whitters (Disney/Frank Micelotta)
By Stephen Hubbard
You can add Hailey Whitters to the list of country stars who are expecting a little one.

Whitters announced her pregnancy over the weekend on Instagram. 

"our greatest production yet. baby boy coming in Nov!" she said in the joint post with husband Jake Gear.

In the accompanying photos, Hailey's wearing a corn yellow dress, kissing Jake and holding her baby bump, while posing in a field. The pictures, as well as the post, are a nod to the Iowa native's latest album, Corn Queen, which Jake produced.

The "Everything She Ain't" hitmaker still has some work to do before the arrival of her son. She kicks off her Corn Queen Tour Sept. 4 in Nashville and wraps Oct. 11 in Chicago.
She'll also play the Field of Dreams concert Saturday in Dyersville, Iowa, with Tim McGraw.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

