Counties where homes are selling the fastest in Ohio

The pace at which homes sell in the U.S. tends to ebb and flow over the calendar year, with homes selling fastest in the summer and slowest in the winter. But high home prices and mortgage interest rates are keeping many potential buyers on the sidelines.

The median number of days a home spent on the market in February was 48, five days less than the year before. In Ohio, the typical home was on the market 41 days.

When homes sell faster, it can be a sign that any given market is less buyer-friendly, and decisions must be made quickly.

Stacker compiled a list of counties where homes sold the fastest in Ohio using data from Redfin. To be included, counties had at least 100 home sales and are selling quicker than the state median. They are ranked by the median number of days a home was listed before it sold. In the case of ties, counties with the most home sales overall were ranked higher.

#11. Lake County

- Median days on market: 40

- Median sale price: $215,000

- Total homes sold: 155

#10. Greene County

- Median days on market: 37

- Median sale price: $260,000

- Total homes sold: 146

#9. Lorain County

- Median days on market: 35

- Median sale price: $230,000

- Total homes sold: 248

#8. Stark County

- Median days on market: 35

- Median sale price: $210,000

- Total homes sold: 289

#7. Cuyahoga County

- Median days on market: 35

- Median sale price: $170,000

- Total homes sold: 1,016

#6. Summit County

- Median days on market: 34

- Median sale price: $175,000

- Total homes sold: 443

#5. Medina County

- Median days on market: 26

- Median sale price: $315,000

- Total homes sold: 131

#4. Clermont County

- Median days on market: 24

- Median sale price: $299,950

- Total homes sold: 146

#3. Butler County

- Median days on market: 23

- Median sale price: $273,500

- Total homes sold: 264

#2. Hamilton County

- Median days on market: 18

- Median sale price: $250,000

- Total homes sold: 557

#1. Warren County

- Median days on market: 17

- Median sale price: $359,000

- Total homes sold: 189



This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 22 states.