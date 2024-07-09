Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Ohio

Stacker ranked the counties with the shortest life expectancy in Georgia using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

Life expectancy can be affected by a variety of factors. About 25% of your lifespan is determined by genetics, according to the National Library of Medicine. Health and wellness habits—like following a balanced, nutrient-rich diet; not smoking; drinking minimal alcohol; maintaining a healthy weight; and staying physically active—can add more than a decade to your life, research from the National Institutes of Health shows. While these factors are significant, another important element that you might not have considered is your environment and community.

While life expectancy generally increases annually in the United States—jumping from about 70.8 years old to 77.5 between 1970 and 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—this particular metric can vary from state to state or even county to county. In some parts of the country, the average lifespan is getting shorter based on a variety of risk factors on top of health, including socioeconomic factors like poverty, unemployment, income, and education.

According to a 2020 study from researchers at Penn State, West Virginia, and Michigan State Universities, communities with a higher population density, more fast food restaurants, and a high number of extraction industry-based jobs tend to have shorter life expectancies.

To find out how life expectancy varies within Ohio, Stacker used 2024 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute to identify the counties with the shortest life expectancy. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

Read on to see if your county is on the list.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#42. Shelby County (tie)

- Life expectancy: 75.6 years

--- Same as state average

(Stacker/Stacker)

Aiwilliams // Shutterstock

#42. Carroll County (tie)

- Life expectancy: 75.6 years

--- Same as state average

(Stacker/Stacker)

BLAZE Pro // Shutterstock

#41. Stark County

- Life expectancy: 75.4 years

--- 0.2 years lower than the state average

(Stacker/Stacker)

BLAZE Pro // Shutterstock

#39. Tuscarawas County (tie)

- Life expectancy: 75.3 years

--- 0.3 years lower than the state average

(Stacker/Stacker)

Big Joe // Shutterstock

#39. Erie County (tie)

- Life expectancy: 75.3 years

--- 0.3 years lower than the state average

(Stacker/Stacker)

Bravo Charlie Productions // Shutterstock

#37. Allen County (tie)

- Life expectancy: 75.2 years

--- 0.4 years lower than the state average

(Stacker/Stacker)

Henryk Sadura // Shutterstock

#37. Sandusky County (tie)

- Life expectancy: 75.2 years

--- 0.4 years lower than the state average

(Stacker/Stacker)

Donna Wickerham // Shutterstock

#36. Richland County

- Life expectancy: 74.7 years

--- 0.9 years lower than the state average

(Stacker/Stacker)

JNix // Shutterstock

#34. Belmont County (tie)

- Life expectancy: 74.6 years

--- 1.0 years lower than the state average

(Stacker/Stacker)

Keith J Finks // Shutterstock

#34. Huron County (tie)

- Life expectancy: 74.6 years

--- 1.0 years lower than the state average

(Stacker/Stacker)

JNix // Shutterstock

#33. Columbiana County

- Life expectancy: 74.5 years

--- 1.1 years lower than the state average

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#32. Preble County

- Life expectancy: 74.4 years

--- 1.2 years lower than the state average

(Stacker/Stacker)

Madison Muskopf // Shutterstock

#29. Coshocton County (tie)

- Life expectancy: 74.3 years

--- 1.3 years lower than the state average

(Stacker/Stacker)

JNix // Shutterstock

#29. Pickaway County (tie)

- Life expectancy: 74.3 years

--- 1.3 years lower than the state average

(Stacker/Stacker)

JNix // Shutterstock

#29. Harrison County (tie)

- Life expectancy: 74.3 years

--- 1.3 years lower than the state average

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#26. Morgan County (tie)

- Life expectancy: 74.2 years

--- 1.4 years lower than the state average

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#26. Muskingum County (tie)

- Life expectancy: 74.2 years

--- 1.4 years lower than the state average

(Stacker/Stacker)

redtbird02 // Shutterstock

#26. Ashtabula County (tie)

- Life expectancy: 74.2 years

--- 1.4 years lower than the state average

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#25. Mahoning County

- Life expectancy: 74.1 years

--- 1.5 years lower than the state average

(Stacker/Stacker)

James W. Thompson // Shutterstock

#23. Marion County (tie)

- Life expectancy: 74.0 years

--- 1.6 years lower than the state average

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#23. Trumbull County (tie)

- Life expectancy: 74.0 years

--- 1.6 years lower than the state average

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#20. Crawford County (tie)

- Life expectancy: 73.9 years

--- 1.7 years lower than the state average

(Stacker/Stacker)

JNix // Shutterstock

#20. Perry County (tie)

- Life expectancy: 73.9 years

--- 1.7 years lower than the state average

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#20. Highland County (tie)

- Life expectancy: 73.9 years

--- 1.7 years lower than the state average

(Stacker/Stacker)

Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#18. Lucas County (tie)

- Life expectancy: 73.8 years

--- 1.8 years lower than the state average

(Stacker/Stacker)

arthurgphotography // Shutterstock

#18. Hocking County (tie)

- Life expectancy: 73.8 years

--- 1.8 years lower than the state average

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#17. Montgomery County

- Life expectancy: 73.7 years

--- 1.9 years lower than the state average

(Stacker/Stacker)

JNix // Shutterstock

#16. Clinton County

- Life expectancy: 73.6 years

--- 2.0 years lower than the state average

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#14. Hardin County (tie)

- Life expectancy: 73.4 years

--- 2.2 years lower than the state average

(Stacker/Stacker)

ADC Bradley // Shutterstock

#14. Brown County (tie)

- Life expectancy: 73.4 years

--- 2.2 years lower than the state average

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#12. Ross County (tie)

- Life expectancy: 73.2 years

--- 2.4 years lower than the state average

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#12. Guernsey County (tie)

- Life expectancy: 73.2 years

--- 2.4 years lower than the state average

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#10. Fayette County (tie)

- Life expectancy: 72.9 years

--- 2.7 years lower than the state average

(Stacker/Stacker)

James Marciniak // Shutterstock

#10. Clark County (tie)

- Life expectancy: 72.9 years

--- 2.7 years lower than the state average

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#9. Meigs County

- Life expectancy: 72.7 years

--- 2.9 years lower than the state average

(Stacker/Stacker)

JNix // Shutterstock

#7. Gallia County (tie)

- Life expectancy: 72.6 years

--- 3.0 years lower than the state average

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#7. Jefferson County (tie)

- Life expectancy: 72.6 years

--- 3.0 years lower than the state average

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#6. Adams County

- Life expectancy: 71.4 years

--- 4.2 years lower than the state average

(Stacker/Stacker)

James Marciniak // Shutterstock

#5. Jackson County

- Life expectancy: 71.3 years

--- 4.3 years lower than the state average

(Stacker/Stacker)

The American Explorer // Shutterstock

#4. Lawrence County

- Life expectancy: 71.0 years

--- 4.6 years lower than the state average

(Stacker/Stacker)

The American Explorer // Shutterstock

#3. Vinton County

- Life expectancy: 70.9 years

--- 4.7 years lower than the state average

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#2. Pike County

- Life expectancy: 70.6 years

--- 5.0 years lower than the state average

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#1. Scioto County

- Life expectancy: 69.7 years

--- 5.9 years lower than the state average

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Kiersten Hickman, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 49 states.