Counties with the worst droughts in Ohio

Nearly half of the continental United States is currently experiencing moderate to exceptional drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Storms during this past winter brought heavy (in some areas, record-setting) rainfall and flooding to California, offering the state an expected two-year reprieve from widespread droughts that covered nearly 100% of the state from 2020 to 2022. But in other parts of the country, especially dry conditions continue.
Four states currently have the most widespread drought, covering 100% of their areas. These are South Dakota, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Delaware.
In periods of drought, levels of major reservoirs and rivers can fall dramatically. Groundwater systems are also affected as shrinking water supplies impact agriculture and hydropower generation while increasing wildfire risk. Across New England, ongoing drought has shrunk reservoirs and water supplies in the region.
Periods of drought have intensified and become more frequent in recent years due to climate change. Scientists predict that even in low-emissions scenarios, much of the U.S. will be drier by the end of the century.
Stacker cited data from the U.S. Drought Monitor to identify the counties in Ohio with the worst droughts as of Dec. 17, 2024. Counties are listed in order of percent of the area in drought conditions. "Abnormally dry" is not considered to be a drought but is included as a separate data point. Additional data for the state overall is also included. Any counties not experiencing drought are not included in the list. Counties are listed in order of drought severity.
Ohio statistics
- Abnormally dry: 23.8%
- Area in drought: 35.1% (#27 nationally)
--- Moderate drought: 28.1%
--- Severe drought: 7.1%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Shelby County
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 100.0%
--- Severe drought: 0.0%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Richland County
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 100.0%
--- Severe drought: 0.0%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Morrow County
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 100.0%
--- Severe drought: 0.0%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Marion County
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 100.0%
--- Severe drought: 0.0%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Logan County
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 100.0%
--- Severe drought: 0.0%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Knox County
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 100.0%
--- Severe drought: 0.0%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Champaign County
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 100.0%
--- Severe drought: 0.0%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Ashland County
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 100.0%
--- Severe drought: 0.0%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Hardin County
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 98.3%
--- Severe drought: 1.7%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Crawford County
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 74.5%
--- Severe drought: 25.5%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Meigs County
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 71.8%
--- Severe drought: 28.2%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Auglaize County
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 62.6%
--- Severe drought: 37.4%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Mercer County
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 40.9%
--- Severe drought: 59.1%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Allen County
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 33.4%
--- Severe drought: 66.6%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Wyandot County
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 26.0%
--- Severe drought: 74.0%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Columbiana County
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 16.8%
--- Severe drought: 83.2%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Athens County
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 11.7%
--- Severe drought: 88.3%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Hancock County
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 9.4%
--- Severe drought: 90.6%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Ottawa County
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 4.8%
--- Severe drought: 95.2%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Sandusky County
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 0.3%
--- Severe drought: 99.7%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Wood County
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 0.0%
--- Severe drought: 100.0%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Williams County
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 0.0%
--- Severe drought: 100.0%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Van Wert County
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 0.0%
--- Severe drought: 100.0%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Seneca County
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 0.0%
--- Severe drought: 100.0%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Putnam County
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 0.0%
--- Severe drought: 100.0%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Paulding County
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 0.0%
--- Severe drought: 100.0%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Lucas County
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 0.0%
--- Severe drought: 100.0%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Henry County
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 0.0%
--- Severe drought: 100.0%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Fulton County
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 0.0%
--- Severe drought: 100.0%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Defiance County
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 0.0%
--- Severe drought: 100.0%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Coshocton County
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 81.0%
--- Severe drought: 19.0%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Holmes County
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 80.5%
--- Severe drought: 15.6%
--- Extreme drought: 3.9%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Licking County
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 65.8%
--- Severe drought: 25.5%
--- Extreme drought: 8.8%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Washington County
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 12.5%
--- Severe drought: 77.0%
--- Extreme drought: 10.5%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Carroll County
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 0.0%
--- Severe drought: 76.1%
--- Extreme drought: 23.9%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Tuscarawas County
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 0.0%
--- Severe drought: 26.3%
--- Extreme drought: 73.2%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.6%
Perry County
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 1.0%
--- Severe drought: 33.6%
--- Extreme drought: 58.8%
--- Exceptional drought: 6.5%
Jefferson County
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 0.0%
--- Severe drought: 48.9%
--- Extreme drought: 41.3%
--- Exceptional drought: 9.7%
Monroe County
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 0.0%
--- Severe drought: 43.5%
--- Extreme drought: 32.2%
--- Exceptional drought: 24.3%
Morgan County
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 0.0%
--- Severe drought: 26.7%
--- Extreme drought: 36.9%
--- Exceptional drought: 36.4%
Muskingum County
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 1.6%
--- Severe drought: 21.2%
--- Extreme drought: 33.4%
--- Exceptional drought: 43.9%
Harrison County
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 0.0%
--- Severe drought: 0.0%
--- Extreme drought: 40.8%
--- Exceptional drought: 59.2%
Belmont County
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 0.0%
--- Severe drought: 0.1%
--- Extreme drought: 29.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 70.9%
Noble County
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 0.0%
--- Severe drought: 0.0%
--- Extreme drought: 17.5%
--- Exceptional drought: 82.5%
Guernsey County
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 0.0%
--- Severe drought: 3.8%
--- Extreme drought: 12.2%
--- Exceptional drought: 84.0%
