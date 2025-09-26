'COUNTRY! COUNTRY!': HARDY's 'love letter' is here

On the heels of 2024's rock album Quit!!, HARDY's back with new music for the fans who first embraced him.
"I've never been more fired up about a record than I am about COUNTRY! COUNTRY!" he says. "This album is like a love letter to the genre that's given me everything. I think there's something for everyone in here and I can't wait to share it with the world. I hope everyone enjoys listening to this one as much as I enjoyed making it."
You can check out the new acoustic video for the title track, "Country Country," on YouTube now.
