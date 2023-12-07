Cozy up in Tribe Kelley's new Back Home Collection

Disney/Scott Kirkland

By Jeremy Chua

The Brian Kelley and Brittney Kelley-founded Tribe Kelley has teamed up with outdoor lifestyle brand Mossy Oak to launch its Back Home Collection.

Proudly made in the U.S., items in this series include hoodies, drawstring pants, joggers, trucker hats and leggings. Most of the products come in three colors: black, desert mirage and safety orange.

You can stay warm this fall and winter season or get your Christmas shopping going now by heading to the Tribe Kelley website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

