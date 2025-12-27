Crews test patriotic crystal ball for New Year’s Eve at Times Square

After the crystal ball drops on New Year's Eve in New York City, it will rise again, sparkling in red, white and blue to usher in 2026.

NEW YORK — Are you ready to ring in the new year?

Crews installed and tested the giant numerals in preparation to welcome the year 2026.

They provide a preview of the big countdown on Friday in New York.

An estimated 1 million people are expected to pack Times Square on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, to watch the ball drop and the numbers light up.

“In the history of the numerals, they’ve always had lights on them, so light bulbs. Now we have a lighting puck, and that can make it color different colors and different styles and designs, which we’re showing off today,” said Sherri White, Executive in Charge at 1 Times Square.

The numerals are 7-feet tall.

The crystal ball looks different, too.

They have red, white, and blue colors to honor America’s 250th birthday.

