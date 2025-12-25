Dad steals 400 pounds of avocados to buy Christmas gifts for kids, deputies say

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested after stealing 400 pounds of avocados to sell and buy Christmas presents for his children, according to deputies.

Edel Perez, 29, is facing charges for stealing approximately 400 pounds of avocados from a grove in southwest Miami-Dade early Monday morning, our sister station WFTV reported.

Deputies spotted a black Mercedes parked near the avocado grove.

They claim they saw Perez, who was dressed in a black hoodie, picking avocados and loading them into the car.

After searching the car, authorities found bags filled with avocados and the trunk completely loaded with the fruit.

Deputies estimated the total value of the stolen avocados to be around $800.

Perez told officers that he was stealing the avocados to sell them and to buy Christmas presents for his children.

