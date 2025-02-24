'Damn Strait,' Scotty McCreery's made it to 'Jeopardy!'

Disney/Eric McCandless
By Stephen Hubbard

You must've really made it when you're a clue on Jeopardy!

While the status of his stardom wasn't really on the line, that's exactly what happened to this American Idol winner from North Carolina on Friday, Feb. 21.

Most avid fans can probably answer the $1,000 clue in the category It's Country Music, Y'all: "A Scotty McCreery country megahit puts together a cussword & the last name of singer George for this title."

"What is 'Damn Strait'?" contestant John answered correctly.

Scotty shared a clip to his Instagram Stories, adding that the moment was "Pretty cool!"

"Damn Strait" became his fifth #1 in July 2022.

