Dan + Shay are "really proud" of 'Bigger Houses'

Dan + Shay's new album, Bigger Houses, has finally arrived.

The 12-track collection was co-produced by the duo's Dan Smyers and Scott Hendricks and first previewed with the title track, "Heartbreak On The Map" and its lead single, "Save Me The Trouble."

Of the project, Dan shares, "Some of our records have been more pop or hip-hop/R&B-infused, but on this record, I wanted to make tracks that we could hop up at any bar anywhere with our live band and play the songs as they were recorded.

"Ultimately, this music, this whole album, is something that I'll be able to look back on in a decade or two and be really proud of the way it turned out," he adds.

Dan + Shay will take Bigger Houses on the road in 2024 for their The Heartbreak On The Map Tour. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 22, at 10 a.m. local time at danandshay.com.

Bigger Houses is available now wherever you listen to music.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.