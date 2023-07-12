Dan + Shay preview "Save Me The Trouble" with dramatic clip

ABC/Connie Chornuk

By Jeremy Chua

After rolling out a candid mini-documentary and teasing new music, Dan + Shay have finally revealed the title of their new single.

"Save Me The Trouble" will arrive on Friday, July 14, alongside an accompanying music video. 

Dan + Shay recently shared a dramatic snippet of the video on Instagram. It opens with Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney in a backstage dressing room, with Dan strumming his acoustic guitar. A stagehand then arrives to let them know that it's "five minutes to stage," and for some reason, Shay starts looking worried. As he starts checking the hallway, quick scenes of them onstage flash across the screen and conclude the preview clip.

New music from Dan + Shay drops July 14 and can be presaved now.

