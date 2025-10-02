Dan + Shay return to social media to tease Christmas song, new album & more surprises

If you've been wondering what's happened to Dan + Shay, the duo's taken to Instagram to give fans an update.

"We did not plan to take a social media hiatus for almost a whole year, but last year was crazy," Dan Smyers says in a video with Shay Mooney. "We did The Voice, we did two tours, we did two Christmas albums and then we went wild on social media for the Christmas blitz, and then Shay and Hannah had a baby at the top of this year."

While the "Tequila" hitmakers may have been largely absent from public life, they've been busy working behind the scenes.

"We've been in the studio literally all year, pretty much every day making our favorite music we've ever made," Dan continues. "People are asking, 'Did Dan + Shay break up?' Literally we could not be further from breaking up," he says as Shay scoots closer and adds, "And physically close!" while Dan puts his arm around him and laughs.

Perhaps the best news of all for fans is that new music is coming very soon.

"We are going to release a Christmas song," Dan reveals. "We weren't planning on it, but as we've been working on a new album for next year, we stumbled upon a Christmas song that we're super excited about. There might also be a couple little surprises that happen between now and the end of the year. Stay tuned. We'll be teasing them soon."

In October 2024, Dan + Shay put out It's Officially Christmas: The Double Album. That followed Bigger Houses, their last traditional album that came out in fall 2023.

As for next year, Dan says it's "gonna be crazy. More music than ever, more shows, more tours than ever. We're fired up. 2026 is gonna be huge for us."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.