Dan + Shay sing Ashley Gorley into Songwriters Hall of Fame with other people's hits

Dan + Shay performed a decidedly un-Dan+Shay medley at Ashley Gorley's induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame Thursday in New York City.

The duo sang a collection of songs co-written by Gorley, including Chris Stapleton's "You Should Probably Leave," Luke Bryan's "Play It Again," Carrie Underwood's "All American Girl," and Morgan Wallen's "Last Night" and "I Had Some Help," which he recorded with Post Malone.

Of course, Ashley's also written "Nothin' Like You," "Steal My Love" and "Save Me the Trouble," which were hits for Dan + Shay.

Ashley's daughter, Sadie Gorley, also offered a rendition of the Trace Adkins hit "You're Gonna Miss This" for her dad.

Garth Brooks surprised the crowd with "Long Train Runnin'" and "China Grove" in honor of The Doobie Brothers' Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald and Patrick Simmons, who were also inducted.

