Dan Smyers' best Fourth of July memory involves celebrating his Nashville move

When it comes to Fourth of July memories, Dan + Shay's Dan Smyers has a fond one filled with surreality and nostalgia.



"My best Fourth of July memory has to be the first year I moved to Nashville, not really knowing where I was going but asking a few people where the cool place to watch fireworks [was], and sneaking into a parking lot behind a car garage and getting on top of a car with all my friends and just sitting on top of the car just watching the fireworks and realizing, 'Man, we had just moved to Nashville, this is the coolest thing ever,'" Dan recalls to the press.



"I think that's my best Fourth of July memory, just being rebellious and just after we had moved to Nashville, chasing the dream. And we could see it all right in front of us," he adds.



Dan + Shay will continue their Heartbreak On The Map Tour July 18 in Cincinnati, before hitting Noblesville, Indiana; Syracuse, New York; Charleston, South Carolina; and more.



Tickets are available now at danandshay.com.

Dan + Shay's "Bigger Houses," the title track and second single off their latest album, is currently approaching the top 25 of the country charts.

