Dan Smyers recalls dressing up as monkey emoji for Halloween

ABC/Larry McCormack

By Jeremy Chua

It's not every day that an emoji comes to life. But, that's what happened one Halloween for Dan + Shay.

As Dan Smyers recounts, he, Shay Mooney and their buddy Patrick Tracy once decked out in costumes of cute animal emojis.

"My best Halloween costume was when I dressed up with my buddies Shay and P Tracy, and we dressed up as the three monkey emojis from the iPhone," shares Dan. "The one with the eyes closed, and the one with his ears closed. The three monkey emojis, everybody knows what I’m talking about."

"That’s my best Halloween costume. Wore a baseball helmet, put some brown felt over it, we were the emoji from the iPhone," he recalls fondly.

Dan + Shay are currently approaching the top 10 on the country charts with "Save Me the Trouble," the lead single off their latest album, Bigger Houses.

