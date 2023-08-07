Darius Rucker pays tribute to mom with 'Carolyn's Boy'

Darius Rucker will release his highly anticipated new album, Carolyn's Boy, on October 6.

The 14-song project is Darius' first record in six years and will feature his current single "Fires Don't Start Themselves" and the recently released "Have A Good Time."

"I wanted to name the record Carolyn's Boy because Mom never got to see any of my success," Rucker shared in an interview on NBC's Today in November 2022. "She died before any of this happened, so it's just another homage to the greatest woman I've ever known."

You can catch Darius performing on the Citi Concert Series on Today September 1.

Carolyn's Boy is available for presave and preorder now.

Here's the track list for Carolyn's Boy:

"Beers And Sunshine"

"In This Together"

"Never Been Over"

"Fires Don't Start Themselves"

"Ol' Church Hymn" featuring Chapel Hart

"7 Days"

"Same Beer Different Problem"

"Sara"

"Have A Good Time"

"Sure Would Have Loved Her"

"Southern Comfort"

"3am in Carolina"

"Life Me Up"

"Stargazing"

