Darius Rucker's ready to tie the knot with girlfriend Emily Deahl

Darius Rucker (Disney/Larry McCormack)
By Stephen Hubbard
Darius Rucker has gotten down on one knee and popped the question.

The country star and Hootie & the Blowfish frontman announced his engagement to girlfriend Emily Deahl on Instagram, along with photos of him barefoot making the proposal.

"Thank you for showing me a level of happiness I have never known," he captioned the post. "The day I met you I knew I didn’t want to go another one without you. Now I don’t have to."
Darius was previously married to Beth Leonard for 20 years before they went their separate ways in 2020.

