Darius Rucker's ready for Riverfront Revival #4 with Riley Green, Bill Murray & more

For the fourth year in a row, Darius Rucker's set to bring his Riverfront Revival to his hometown this fall.

Riley Green, Dylan Marlowe, The Red Clay Strays, Flatland Cavalry and more are set to play the Oct. 10 and Oct. 11 gathering in North Charleston's Riverfront Park. Legendary comedian Bill Murray & His Blood Brothers will be the special guest on Saturday.

“My love for Charleston has influenced so much of my career,” Darius reflects. “Riverfront Revival, which made my longtime dream of bringing a music festival to this community a reality, is a celebration of the Lowcountry that gets better every year.”

Presales for Riverfront Revival start Thursday, April 10, before tickets become available to the public on Friday.

