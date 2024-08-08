Dasha on creating the viral line dance video for "Austin": "I made up the line dance myself"

It's no secret that a line dance video skyrocketed Dasha's "Austin" to viral success. But, how did that idea come about?



"My manager and I were talking, and I go line dancing all the time in Nashville, and I think I'd just gone, that's why we were talking about it," Dasha tells ABC Audio. "I was like, 'Oh my God, "Austin" is such a fun song. It'd be sick to have a line dance to it, and what if we could get it in rotation at honky-tonks on Friday nights? That way we get streamed a lot [and] it would be a good way for people to hear it.'"



Getting "Austin" into honky-tonks is what Dasha calls a "North Star."



Next up was creating the line dance moves that country and non-country fans loved — something the California native choreographed herself.



"I made up the line dance myself. When I posted it on TikTok, people started just making it a trend and doing it and repeating it, and that's what I really wasn't expecting," she recalls. "And then it just blew up 10 billion views later."

"Austin" is currently #14 and making its way up the country charts. You can find it on Dasha's latest album, What Happens Now?

To catch Dasha on her ongoing Dashville, U.S.A. tour, visit her website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.