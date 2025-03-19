Dasha may be serving up 'Party' vibes, but she's definitely got something to say

Dasha's been ready with her follow-up to "Austin" for some time, teasing "Not at this Party" as far back as November's CMA Awards.

She also offered a tiny glimpse into the accompanying album.

"It's very fearless," she told ABC Audio. "It's very — it's so me. It's very kinda crass. I'm a very crass person. Very confident. And I think it's just continuing on telling the story of me in my young adult life."

The woman who broke through with "Austin" and its signature line dance also wants to say something to her contemporaries.

"I want to be kind of a support system for young females," she continues. "Like, 'Hey, go be you. Be really confident in who you are. You got this,' you know? And I want to help them do that by just doing that for myself and writing the songs I write and sharing my stories, you know?"

Dasha has not revealed when her new album will arrive.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.