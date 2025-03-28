The 'Day of Reckoning' comes for Trace Adkins

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
By Stephen Hubbard

Trace Adkins co-wrote his new song, "That Someday," for his new film, Day of Reckoning, which is in theaters now.

Described as a "dusty revenge ballad," the track plays over the closing credits of the action film in which he plays Big Buck.

Trace is also set to reprise his role in I Can Only Imagine 2, again playing Scott Brickell in the sequel to the 2018 hit. The new film's set to arrive March 20, 2026.

On the music front, Trace recently performed his hit "(This Ain't) No Thinkin' Thing" on NBC's live Opry 100 special and wrapped his run on Blake Shelton's Friends & Heroes Tour.

He kicks off his own What Color's Your Wild Tour March 29 in Du Quoin, Illinois.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!