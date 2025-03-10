Dayton 7-day weather forecast

Stacker compiled the weather forecast in Rome, Georgia using data from OpenWeather.

Stacker created the forecast for Dayton, Ohio using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 72 °F on Saturday, while the low is 38 °F on Monday. There are expected to be 3 sunny days and rain on 4 days this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Monday, March 10

- High of 61 °F, low of 38 °F (45% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:55 AM, sunset at 7:38 PM

Tuesday, March 11

- High of 65 °F, low of 45 °F (52% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (17 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:54 AM, sunset at 7:39 PM

Wednesday, March 12

- High of 66 °F, low of 46 °F (64% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (3 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (15 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:52 AM, sunset at 7:40 PM

Thursday, March 13

- High of 64 °F, low of 54 °F (76% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Light breeze (6 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:51 AM, sunset at 7:41 PM

Friday, March 14

- High of 69 °F, low of 52 °F (61% humidity)

- Partly sunny with a 100% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (16 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:49 AM, sunset at 7:42 PM

- Full moon

Saturday, March 15

- High of 72 °F, low of 55 °F (51% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (5 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Strong breeze (28 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:47 AM, sunset at 7:43 PM

Sunday, March 16

- High of 54 °F, low of 44 °F (32% humidity)

- Sunny with a 100% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (23 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:46 AM, sunset at 7:44 PM