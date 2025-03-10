Dayton 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Dayton, Ohio using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 72 °F on Saturday, while the low is 38 °F on Monday. There are expected to be 3 sunny days and rain on 4 days this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Monday, March 10
- High of 61 °F, low of 38 °F (45% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:55 AM, sunset at 7:38 PM
cooperr // Shutterstock
Tuesday, March 11
- High of 65 °F, low of 45 °F (52% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (17 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:54 AM, sunset at 7:39 PM
Hellame // Shutterstock
Wednesday, March 12
- High of 66 °F, low of 46 °F (64% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (3 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (15 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:52 AM, sunset at 7:40 PM
John Cartwright // Shutterstock
Thursday, March 13
- High of 64 °F, low of 54 °F (76% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Light breeze (6 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:51 AM, sunset at 7:41 PM
aco // Shutterstock
Friday, March 14
- High of 69 °F, low of 52 °F (61% humidity)
- Partly sunny with a 100% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (16 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:49 AM, sunset at 7:42 PM
- Full moon
Jaromir Chalabala // Shutterstock
Saturday, March 15
- High of 72 °F, low of 55 °F (51% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (5 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Strong breeze (28 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:47 AM, sunset at 7:43 PM
Alex Linch // Shutterstock
Sunday, March 16
- High of 54 °F, low of 44 °F (32% humidity)
- Sunny with a 100% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Fresh breeze (23 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:46 AM, sunset at 7:44 PM