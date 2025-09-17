Details of new songs for Elphaba and Glinda on 'Wicked: For Good -- The Soundtrack' revealed

For months, we've heard that the Wicked sequel, Wicked: For Good, would include two new songs specially written by original Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz for stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Now we have details on those songs.

Wicked: For Good -- The Soundtrack arrives Nov. 21, and it includes "No Place Like Home," performed by Erivo as Elphaba, and "The Girl In The Bubble," performed by Grande as Glinda. The soundtrack also features a song not previously included in the Broadway cast recording of Wicked, called "The Wicked Witch of the East."

"I'm especially happy that the soundtrack album for Wicked: For Good has so much new music on it," Schwartz says in a statement. "In addition to two brand new songs, there is a lot that's new in several other existing songs. So not only listeners coming to the score for the first time, but long-time fans of the original Broadway cast album, will have a great deal to discover."

The soundtrack will be available digitally, as well as on CD, double vinyl and double picture disc. Plus, Target, Amazon, Walmart and Barns & Noble will all have exclusive versions or variants.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.