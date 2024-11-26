Dierks Bentley has to have this food item for Thanksgiving

ABC
By Jeremy Chua

A Thanksgiving meal is not a Thanksgiving meal without turkey. Just ask Dierks Bentley.

"You got to have a big turkey. Thanksgiving is not possible without a turkey," says Dierks.

"We cook it traditionally, but a couple of Thanksgivings ago, we were here in Nashville, we did the whole fry-the-turkey-up, that was just great," he recounts. "It just tasted so good; all those juices get locked in there, and I love that, too."

In fact, Dierks is such a turkey lover that he'll eat it however it's prepared — roasted, grilled or deep-fried.

"You really can't, to me, cook a turkey wrong. I'm going to eat it any way, and I have over the years," the singer shares. "Trust me, I've played a lot of county and state fairs, where I've seen gigantic turkey legs, you know? I've had the flat meat. I've done turkey every way you could do it."

"I'm pretty good any way you want to cook it up," Dierks says, "but you've got to have a turkey for Thanksgiving."

Dierks recently performed his bluegrass rendition of Tom Petty's "American Girl" at the CMA Awards. If you missed the performance, you can watch it now on YouTube.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!