Dierks Bentley takes his "American Girl" to 'GMA'

Dierks Bentley appeared on ABC's Good Morning America on Tuesday to perform Tom Petty's "American Girl."



The performance was part of the Live Nation-sponsored On Tour On GMA series. Fellow country artist Mickey Guyton will perform next on Wednesday, May 8.



Live Nation's Concert Week runs from May 8-14, offering fans $25 tickets to over 5,000 shows across the U.S. and Canada while supplies last. Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw, Lainey Wilson, Jason Aldean, Dan + Shay, Sam Hunt, Cole Swindell, Parker McCollum, Jordan Davis and more will participate in the weeklong promotional event.



To purchase the $25 tickets and for more information, head to LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek.



"American Girl" is Dierks' latest single, and it's currently approaching the top 30 of the country charts. You can find it on the upcoming star-studded tribute project, Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty, arriving June 21.



Meanwhile, Dierks' summertime Gravel & Gold Tour kicks off June 7 in Fort Worth, Texas. Tickets are available now at dierks.com.

Here is the track list for Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty:

"I Should Have Known It" by Chris Stapleton

"Wildflowers" by Thomas Rhett

"Runnin' Down A Dream" by Luke Combs

"Southern Accents" by Dolly Parton

"Here Comes My Girl" by Justin Moore

"American Girl" by Dierks Bentley

"Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" by Lady A

"I Forgive It All" by Jamey Johnson

"I Won't Back Down" by Brothers Osbourne

"Refugee" by Wynonna Judd & Lainey Wilson

"Angel Dream No.2" by Willie Nelson & Lukas Nelson

"Learning To Fly" by Eli Young Band

"Breakdown" by Ryan Hurd feat. Carly Pearce

"Yer So Bad" by Steve Earle

"Ways To Be Wicked" by Margo Price feat. Mike Campbell

"Mary Jane's Last Dance" by Midland

"Free Fallin'" by The Cadillac Three feat. Breland

"I Need To Know" by Marty Stuart And His The Fabulous Superlatives

"Don't Come Around Here No More" by Rhiannon Giddens feat. Silkroad Ensemble and Benmont Tench

"You Wreck Me (Live)" by George Strait



