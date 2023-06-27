Dierks Bentley takes son Knox to his first hosting gig

Dierks Bentley hosted the 2023 NHL Awards at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Monday, June 26, with his son, Knox.



While this wasn't the country star's first hosting opportunity, it was his 9-year-old son's. The father and son duo worked together on the pre-show prep and onstage hosting duties.



In Dierks' latest Instagram video, he shared Knox and himself in their before-and-after outfit change, from being dressed in simple T-shirts to getting all decked out in dapper suits.



What do you think? Should Dierks and Knox host more awards shows?



In the meantime, you can catch Dierks co-hosting ABC's CMA Fest with Lainey Wilson and Elle King on July 19, at 8 p.m. ET.

