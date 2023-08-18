Dierks Bentley always treasures "real, authentic moments" with family and friends

Much like the message in his new single "Something Real," Dierks Bentley is very much about seeking out the "real, authentic" things in life — the things that matter most to him.

In a recent interview, Dierks talked about the song's genesis, how an old merch item served as inspiration and why its message resonates with him.

"A friend of mine sent me a picture of him wearing a T-shirt of mine from way back in the day like the very first merchandise I ever put out on the road, and it said my name 'Keeping It Real.' And I don't know what I was trying to say with that slogan, but I think there's always been part of me that has been searching for that real thing, wanting that real thing," reflects Dierks, who co-wrote "Something Real" with Ashley Gorley, Luke Dick, HARDY and Ross Copperman.

"It’s why I moved to Nashville to find the authentic source of this music that I love so much. It’s how I discovered Bluegrass music, just always searching for that real thing," he explains. "And I think that applies to my life as well, just wanting real, authentic moments with friends, with company, backstage, onstage, my band, my family, obviously."

"Something Real" is off Dierks' latest album, Gravel & Gold, out now.

