Dierks Bentley revisits his 'Up on the Ridge' era with 'Well Well Whiskey'

Capitol Nashville
By Stephen Hubbard

Dierks Bentley sees his new track, "Well Well Whiskey," as a throwback to an earlier era, particularly his fifth album.

"When I first heard 'Well Well Whiskey,' it made me think of my Up on the Ridge album, which leaned heavily on the power of acoustic instruments," he points out. "I heard a lot of the same opportunity for the guys in the studio to contribute ideas and collaborate together in the same spirit of that earlier project."

The track includes a solo by guitarist Bryan Sutton.

“There is nothing more fun than turning the musicians loose on a track like this and seeing what they come up with," Dierks says. "I definitely see this one making it into our live show this summer.”

"Well Well Whiskey" is the latest release from Dierks' upcoming 11th album, Broken Branches, which arrives June 13.

