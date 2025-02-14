Dierks Bentley embraces self-mockery in 'She Hates Me'

By Jeremy Chua

"I love any opportunity to laugh at myself – especially my younger self, and 'She Hates Me' definitely provides that," Dierks Bentley says of his latest single and music video.

Out now, the track and accompanying visualizer find Dierks looking all woebegone as he reflects on his ex's deep-seated resentment toward him.

"She hates me/ My hair, my truck, my dog, my music makes her crazy/ She done been there, done that, ain't coming back, no maybes/ Thought one day we'd be on some acres raising babies/ She should be falling, only problem is/ She hates me," he sings in the chorus.

"We were goofing around with this idea before diving into our next 'serious' song, really just trying to make each other laugh. It just fell out, and I didn't think much more about it after that," shares Dierks, who co-wrote the track with Ashley Gorley, Ross Copperman and Chase McGill.

"But then it really came to life in the studio, and then my kids were requesting it and then I was getting texts from friends who had heard it, so I started taking it more seriously," he recalls.

"She Hates Me" is the follow-up single to Dierks' cover of Tom Petty's "American Girl."

