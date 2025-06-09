Dierks Bentley's booked for the 'GMA' Summer Concert Series

MCA
By Stephen Hubbard

Dierks Bentley will represent country music on this year's GMA Summer Concert Series.

The "She Hates Me" hitmaker is booked to play ABC's Good Morning America on Aug. 27.

The series kicks off June 12 with New Kids on the Block, with Gloria Estefan, Good Charlotte, Teyana Taylor, Laufey, Manuel Turizo and BIA & G-Eazy completing the lineup.

Dierks is currently on his Broken Branches Tour, which takes its name from his new album, set to drop June 13.

