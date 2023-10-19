Dierks, Jon, Jelly Roll + more join Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

The full lineup for Luke Bryan's 2024 Crash My Playa has been revealed.

Joining Luke for the four-day event are Dierks BentleyJon PardiJelly RollMontgomery Gentry's Eddie MontgomeryBailey ZimmermanMitchell TenpennyERNEST and more. Dierks and Eddie will perform with Luke on the January 20 closing concert dubbed "Luke & Friends."

Additionally, Luke has invited rising artists Ashley Cooke, Avery Anna, Lily Rose and Zach Top to join the lineup, and Dustin Lynch is bringing back his annual Pool Party.

Crash My Playa will take place from January 17 to January 20 in Riviera Cancún, Mexico.

Tickets are available now at crashmyplaya.com.

