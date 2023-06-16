Dierks slates two Red Rocks shows for September

Dierks Bentley is set to headline two shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre this September.



The concerts will take place on September 5 and September 6, with Ashley McBryde, The Red Clay Strays and Harper O'Neill joining as special guests on the first night, and The Infamous Stringdusters, Tanner Usrey and Kaitlin Butts appearing on the second night.



"It's been seven years since I've played Red Rocks, so when I heard that we could get two nights on the schedule there, I jumped at it," Dierks says of his upcoming shows. "Some of the best concert experiences of my life have been in Colorado, and that venue is certainly at the top of the list. I'm bringing along some of my favorite singers and musicians to give the fans two nights they'll never forget."



Tickets go on sale Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m. local time at Dierks.com.



Fans and friends of the Seven Peaks Festival will have access to presale tickets on Thursday, June 22.

