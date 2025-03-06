Dolly on Carl Dean: 'He is in God's arms now and I am okay with that'

Terry Wyatt/WireImage
By Stephen Hubbard

Dolly Parton's speaking out for the first time since announcing the passing of her husband, Carl Dean, on Monday.

"This is a love note to family, friends, and fans," she begins in a post on her socials. "Thank you for all the messages, cards, and flowers that you've sent to pay your respects for the loss of my beloved husband Carl."

"I can't reach out personally to each of you but just know it has meant the world to me," she continues. "He is in God's arms now and I am okay with that."

Dolly closes with her typical sign off, invoking her signature song: "I will always love you."

Carl passed away March 3 at the age of 82, after a love affair with Dolly that lasted more than 60 years.

The two met outside a laundromat on the day she moved to Nashville. While Dolly would go on to achieve superstardom, Carl would become famous for staying out of the spotlight.

Dolly's Monday note revealed he was to be laid to rest privately, with only immediate family on hand.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!