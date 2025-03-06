Dolly on Carl Dean: 'He is in God's arms now and I am okay with that'

Dolly Parton's speaking out for the first time since announcing the passing of her husband, Carl Dean, on Monday.

"This is a love note to family, friends, and fans," she begins in a post on her socials. "Thank you for all the messages, cards, and flowers that you've sent to pay your respects for the loss of my beloved husband Carl."

"I can't reach out personally to each of you but just know it has meant the world to me," she continues. "He is in God's arms now and I am okay with that."

Dolly closes with her typical sign off, invoking her signature song: "I will always love you."

Carl passed away March 3 at the age of 82, after a love affair with Dolly that lasted more than 60 years.

The two met outside a laundromat on the day she moved to Nashville. While Dolly would go on to achieve superstardom, Carl would become famous for staying out of the spotlight.

Dolly's Monday note revealed he was to be laid to rest privately, with only immediate family on hand.

