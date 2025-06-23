Dolly Parton returns to Vegas for half a dozen shows in December

Live Nation Las Vegas/Caesars Entertainment
By Stephen Hubbard

Dolly Parton's headed back to Las Vegas for her first extended run in 32 years.

The entertainment icon's set to play six concerts during the National Finals Rodeo, Dec. 4 through Dec. 13.

“To say I’m excited would be an understatement," Dolly says. "I haven’t worked Vegas in years and I’ve always loved singing there. I’m looking so forward to the shows in The Colosseum at Caesars and I hope you are as well. See you there!"

Tickets for Dolly: Live in Vegas go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT, with opportunities to upgrade to VIP packages that include perks like a photo with Dolly.

