Dolly Parton unveils more about upcoming musical, 'Hello, I'm Dolly'

Dolly Parton has unveiled more details about her highly anticipated Broadway musical, Hello, I'm Dolly.



Announcing from the CMA Close Up Stage in Nashville during CMA Fest, Dolly shared the musical's title and that it'll hit Broadway in 2026.



"Hello, I'm Dolly, and I lived my whole life to see this show on stage," Dolly says in a press release. "I've written many original songs for the show and included all your favorites in it as well. You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll clap, you'll stomp, it truly is a Grand Ol' Opera. Pun and fun intended. Don't miss it!"



The score for Hello, I'm Dolly will feature some of her biggest hits, as well as new, never-heard-before songs she penned for the musical; Dolly is co-writing the book with Maria S. Schlatter.



"I first had the pleasure of working with Dolly Parton in 2019 when she trusted us to develop a new version of her musical 9 to 5 for London's West End. I had always heard she wanted to do a musical based on her life, so when she asked if I would be interested in producing it, I was bowled over," adds ATG Productions' Adam Speers, who co-produced the musical with Dolly and her manager, Danny Nozell, from CTK Enterprises.



"As the world knows, Dolly is a magical blend of talent, hard work, intelligence, charm, wit, and a gigantically big heart," he says. "I'm thrilled we're going to bring her inspiring story to Broadway."



For more information on Hello, I'm Dolly, visit helloimdolly.com.

You can rewatch Dolly's announcement and full interview at the CMA Close Up Stage on TalkShopLive's website.

