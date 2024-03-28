Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson land features on Beyoncé's new album, 'Cowboy Carter'

Beyoncé's new album, Cowboy Carter, is already out in some parts of the world, so the featured artists on the album have now been revealed.



The 27-track project includes several interludes, which see guest stars serving as DJs on a fictional radio station called KNTRY. Country icon Dolly Parton is included on an interlude called "Dolly P," and she introduces Bey's version of her classic song "Jolene" -- for which Beyoncé has changed the lyrics. She also briefly appears in the intro of the song "Tyrant."



Fellow country legend Willie Nelson is featured on two interludes: "Smoke Hour Willie Nelson" and "Smoke Hour II."

Meanwhile, Post Malone, who's been dabbling in country music lately, is on the track "Levii's Jeans," and Miley Cyrus sings on a song called "II Most Wanted."

Also of note: Beyoncé has recorded a version of The Beatles' 1968 classic "Blackbird," and in the song "Ya Ya," she interpolates The Beach Boys' classic song "Good Vibrations." That song is introduced by the voice of Linda Martell, a major Black female country star.

Cowboy Carter, which arrives Thursday at midnight, also includes Bey's #1 hit "Texas Hold 'Em."

