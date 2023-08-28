Dolly Parton launches rock 'n' roll pet collection

Miller Mobley/NBC

By Jeremy Chua

Dolly Parton has released a new, limited-run rock 'n' roll pet collection under the Doggy Parton brand at Petco. 

The products include Dolly-centric dog toys, leash and collar sets, T-shirts, bandanas and more.

"I've always said that a little extra sparkle can make anyone's day brighter, and that goes for our furry friends too!" shares Dolly. "It's a 'ruff' job, but someone's gotta do it!"

Dolly's new pet collection is available now at petco.com and various Petco outlets nationwide.

Dolly's forthcoming debut rock album, Rockstar, can also be preordered now at shop.dollyparton.com.

