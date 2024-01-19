Dolly Parton celebrates 78th birthday by releasing nine new 'Rockstar' tracks

Dolly Parton turned 78 on Friday, January 19, and she celebrated by giving her fans a gift.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just dropped a deluxe digital version of her latest album, Rockstar, featuring nine additional tracks, five of which were retailer exclusives and four that have never been released before.

"It's my Birthday so I'm going to give you a present!..." Parton shared on social media regarding the new songs. "I hope you enjoy them, and I hope you all have a happy birthday for me! LOL."

The new tracks include covers of Pat Benatar's "Hit Me With Your Best Shot," Eddie Money's "Two Tickets to Paradise," Simon & Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water," Billy Joel's "The Entertainer" and Eurythmics' "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)."

There's also a new take on Dolly's classic track "Jolene," which features Italian rockers Måneskin; the track "Mama Never Said"; a live version of her original tune "Rockin' It"; and her version of "Stay Out Of My Bedroom," which she recorded with Sylvester Stallone for their 1984 movie, Rhinestone.

Dolly Parton's Rockstar (Deluxe) is available now via digital outlets.

