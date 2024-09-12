Dolly Parton launches Dolly Wines: "A gift from me, to you"

By Jeremy Chua

Dolly Parton has released her new wine collection, Dolly Wines.

The joint collaboration with Parton Family Cellars and Accolade Wines features three different types: chardonnay, rosé and prosecco.

"Dolly Wines are a gift from me, to you," the global music icon says in her press statement. "Whether you're sharing stories around the table, simply relaxing in the garden, or gathering with loved ones for the holiday, there's a little sparkle in every bottle that is designed to bring joy and connection to every gathering."

For more information and to grab your bottle, visit dollywines.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

