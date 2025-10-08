Dolly Parton's sister reassures fans after asking them to pray for the superstar

In this March 20, 2025, file photo, Dolly Parton speaks onstage at Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs In Symphony World Premiere at Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, Tenn. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Dolly Parton's sister sought to reassure fans on Tuesday after asking them to pray for the living legend earlier in the day.

Late Tuesday, Freida Parton took to Facebook to clarify that Parton was simply "a little under the weather" and not seriously ill, as some on social media had speculated.

"I want to clear something up. I didn't mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly," Freida wrote in her post. "She's been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer."

She added, "It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister."

Freida finished by thanking fans for supporting Dolly, writing, "Your love truly makes a difference."

The new comments came hours after Freida wrote in a Facebook post that she had been "up all night praying" for Dolly.

Dolly has not publicly disclosed the nature of her health issues. A source close to Dolly told ABC News she is doing well and continuing to work.

Freida's Facebook post comes a little more than a week after Dolly announced on social media that she was postponing her upcoming Las Vegas residency due to health concerns.

