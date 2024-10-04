Dolly Parton's donating $1 million to help Hurricane Helene victims

Dolly Parton is making a $1 million donation to the Mountain Ways Foundation, a nonprofit providing immediate aid to Hurricane Helene flood victims.



Dollywood Parks & Resorts, Dolly Parton's Stampede, Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show and The Dollywood Foundation have pledged to match her donation to Mountain Ways, raising the total amount to $2 million.

"These are special people here; they're my people. I feel like all people are my people, but everyone here grew up in the mountains just like I did so of course I have a close connection to them," the East Tennessee native says.



"I can't stand to see anyone hurting, so I wanted to do what I could to help after these terrible floods. I hope we can all be a little bit of light in the world for our friends, our neighbors—even strangers—during this dark time they are experiencing," shares Dolly.



"I'm also appreciative that all my East Tennessee businesses and the folks at Walmart are contributing to flood relief. This money will certainly help a lot of people, but there is still so much more this area needs," adds the "My Tennessee Mountain Home" singer. "I hope we'll see more people make donations or volunteer because the people here need so much right now."



For more information on Mountain Ways Foundation and to make a direct donation, visit mountainwaystn.org.



You can also watch Dolly's full press conference from the Newport, Tennessee, Walmart on Good Morning America's Facebook page.

